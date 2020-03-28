Pedro calls on sports stars to help in virus fight

The vast majority of sport across the globe is on hold as governments attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, which has accounted for more than 28,000 deaths worldwide.

Premier League and English Football League (EFL) officials have agreed to postpone 2019-2020 until at least 30 April, with the situation under constant review.

Chelsea stood fourth in the table when the Premier League season was put on hold after one of its players, Callum Hudson-Odoi, tested positive for COVID-19, as did Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Many football stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, have made sizeable donations in an attempt to assist the fight against coronavirus and Pedro believes sportspeople must play a key part in helping the world recover from the pandemic.

"I think the whole sporting community can help, not just football, and there are many areas where it's possible to help in some way," Pedro said in an interview on Chelsea's official website.

"People can give money, even if it's a small amount, because that can help a lot of people.

"Clearly there have been lots of people in football and sport making donations like Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and other players who have gone out and given money, not only in Spain but around the world.

"Pep Guardiola has also donated one million euros to fight coronavirus so lots of people in sport are helping with the situation."

Pedro is currently observing the British government's guidance to remain at home apart from for essential trips and exercise, a situation the 32-year-old acknowledged is tough.

"It's hard not to be seeing your children, your parents, your siblings, not having them close by at a complicated, difficult time for us all," Pedro added.

"We are in permanent contact on the phone, keeping in touch about what we are up to in isolation and trying to be as close as possible.

"Of course, we would have liked to be there but for safety reasons that isn't possible so for now we are going to stay where we are and try to get through it as best we can."