Palace keeper Hennessey charged over social post

However, the FA confirmed on Thursday (AEDT) that Hennessey has been charged with bringing the game into disrepute.

"Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3," an FA statement read.

"It is alleged that a gesture he made, which was captured by a photograph and posted on social media, breached Rule E3[1] as it was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that this constitutes an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in Rule E3[2], as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or religion and/or belief."

Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a — Wayne Hennessey (@WayneHennessey1) January 6, 2019

moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace Wayne — Wayne Hennessey (@WayneHennessey1) January 6, 2019

Hennessey, who has made 17 Premier League appearances for Palace this season, has been given until 31 January to respond to the FA charge.