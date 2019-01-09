LaLiga
Premier league

Ozil, Koscielny ease Arsenal's injury woes

Mesut Ozil is one of six first-team players to return to full training ahead of Arsenal's trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday (AEDT).

Getty Images

Ozil has not featured for the Gunners since their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day, the Germany international subbed at half-time with a knee injury.

After missing Arsenal's last three matches, Ozil is back in contention to face the Hammers after taking part in Unai Emery's preparations on Thursday (AEDT).

His return is a welcome for Emery who has seen his squad – particularly the defence – plagued by injuries in recent weeks, problems that appear to be easing.

Full-backs Hector Bellerin (calf) and Nacho Monreal (hamstring) are back in contention, while central defenders Dinos Mavropanos (groin) and Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) have also returned.

Laurent Koscielny – who suffered a back spasm during the warm-up ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third-round victory over Blackpool – also took part in training to give Emery a plethora of options to choose from.

Meanwhile, Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan is expected to be back in February after a foot injury.

News Arsenal Football
Previous Courtois suffers hip injury
Read
Courtois suffers hip injury
Next Al Rawi stunner gives Qatar winning start
Read
Al Rawi stunner gives Qatar winning start

Latest Stories