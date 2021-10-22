Overmars unlikely to leave Ajax for Newcastle

Newcastle parted ways with Steve Bruce after its Saudi-backed takeover by Public Investment Fund (PIF) and has been linked with the likes of Paulo Fonseca, Lucien Favre and Frank Lampard to take over as head coach.

The Magpies are said to have lined up Overmars for the role of technical director, but Ajax head coach says this is not the time for the former Netherlands and Arsenal winger to depart.

"The positional of technical director is one for the long term," Ten Hag said.

"Marc set things in motion a few years ago. He did this from a certain vision, he introduced structure and managed. It’s started to grow and I don’t think the process is over yet.

"Marc hasn’t informed me [about the Newcastle interest]. I don’t think he’s withholding anything from me either.

"I’m not working on [Overmars going] and now is definitely not the time."



Ten Hag added: "We are growing as a team. And if I expect the players to be busy with that, the trainer should also only be busy with the team.

"Now they shouldn't be working on it [transfers] either. It is now important that you focus on performing with Ajax."