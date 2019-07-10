Origi signs long-term Liverpool contract July 10, 2019 19:09 Liverpool has handed a new long-term contracts to UEFA Champions League final goal-scorer Divock Origi. Getty Images Divock Origi has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the club announced on Thursday (AEST). Divock Origi has committed his future to the Reds. 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 10, 2019 News Liverpool Football Premier League Previous Milan, Inter lodges joint proposal for new stadium Read Next Mane and Gueye combine to break down Benin Read