Odegaard senses something special brewing at Arsenal

The Gunners regained fourth place in the Premier League by beating Brendan Rodgers' side 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Monday (AEDT), courtesy of Thomas Partey's header and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty.

Arsenal is a point better off than fifth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand as it strives to secure a Champions League spot.

Norway midfielder Odegaard is excited by the progress the London club are making under Mikel Arteta.

He said: "There is clearly something special going on here now. You feel it in the whole club.

"We are building something special. It's a group of players who like each other, and who enjoy playing football together.”

He said "It's fun to play on that team here. We are a group that knows each other well.

"We are getting better and better and the system is getting better and better. It's flowing very well now. It's fun to play.

"We understand each other better, and the team works very well. Then it's easier to look good for me too."