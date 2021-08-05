Nuno shuts down questions over absent Kane

Kane angered Tottenham with his failure to report back on the first day of pre-season training on Monday and subsequent no-show on Tuesday, too, as he attempted to seemingly force a move north to the 2020-21 Premier League champions.

After Spurs drew 2-2 with Chelsea on Thursday (AEST) without its talisman, who scored 23 Premier goals last term to earn the Golden Boot award, Nuno explained his position on the transfer saga.

"It is not that I don't want to comment, what I believe that all the issues relating to Harry we should discuss internally, among us and try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it," he said.

"All pre-season for all clubs has been hard in terms of preparation, I know this is a different aspect. I know it is different circumstances but it has been very hard for everybody.

"Anything in relation to Harry is internal so first of all we have to solve the problems ourselves and then I will speak with you. We have to solve the situation but between us."

The new Spurs boss made his stance clear at Wednesday (AEST) news conference as he expressed his desire to work with the 28-year-old, though he has not yet had contact with the three-time Golden Boot winner.

"I expect to speak with Harry soon, I didn't get the chance yet," Nuno said, reaffirming that Kane remains part of his plans despite the England forward's contrasting intentions.

While Nuno's side attempt to stave off any interest and make peace with their captain, they have brought in Bryan Gill, loaned Pierluigi Gollini and are edging closer to the signing of Atalanta's Cristian Romero.

Kane's potential transfer may have hit a roadblock, however, as Pep Guardiola's side seem set to confirm the signing of Jack Grealish for a reported record-breaking £100m imminently.

Whether that would leave enough in the kitty for the forward remains to be unseen, though Spurs will be hoping they can still call upon Kane and, more importantly, do not have to face him when the two teams meet in the Premier League opener on August 15.