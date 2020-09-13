Nuno extends Wolves contract until 2023

The Portuguese was appointed at Molineux in May 2017 and steered the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Wolves racking up an impressive 99 points as EFL Championship winners.

Nuno has since steered Wolves to back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the top flight, while he also oversaw a run to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last term.

Clear the next seven minutes and watch Nuno's full interview after signing his new three-year contract.



"I feel good. Ready for it. Looking forward to it. Working really hard for it, because it's a new cycle, no matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us and this is what we think we should do," the head coach told Wolves' official website.

"Let's prepare well, let's challenge, do the way we do things, fight for it."