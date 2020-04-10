Coronavirus latest
Norwich secures deal for Dudelange winger Sinani

Danel Sinani will join Norwich City from Dudelange at the end of the season, the Premier League struggler has announced.

Luxembourg international Sinani has signed a three-year deal with the Canaries, who are six points shy of safety after 29 matches in England's top-flight, with the season paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals across the past two UEFA Europa League campaigns, including braces against APOEL and Sevilla in the 2019-2020 group stage.

"Norwich is a very big club with many good players," Sinani said.

"I will try to do my best and try to continue to hopefully score goals and to help the team to get in a high position."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke added: "We're all happy that we're able to sign Danel. He's a young player full of potential."

