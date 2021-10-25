No action taken against Palace fan banner

After a complaint about the unveiling of a banner by Crystal Palace supporters in the club's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, police assessed the concerns and confirmed that they will be taking no further action.

The banner criticised the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test in light of the recent takeover of the Tyneside club by a Saudi consortium.

A large sheet depicted caricatures including a man in traditional Arab dress holding a sword covered in blood, a mock-checklist of the Owners' and Directors' Test, a bag of money and the letters "P.I.F" written on the man's clothes.

The banner also showed a magpie, seemingly representing Newcastle, whose nickname is the Magpies.

A member of the public made a complaint to police after the game, with a statement from Croydon MPS saying "On Saturday 23 October police received a report of an offensive banner displayed by Crystal Palace fans. Officers are assessing the information and carrying out enquiries. Any allegations of racist abuse will be taken very seriously."

However, Croydon MPS confirmed that, after an assessment, they would be taking no further action.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with a spectacular Callum Wilson overhead kick cancelling out Christian Benteke's opener for the home side.

Newcastle is searching for a new manager after the recent departure of Steve Bruce.