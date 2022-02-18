Newcastle hoping for Trippier return this season

Trippier was the first arrival under Howe and the new ownership at Newcastle last month, and has played a key role in helping the Magpies turn their form around.

Newcastle is out of the bottom three in the Premier League after three successive victories, beating Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa respectively.

England international Trippier has scored in both of the past two matches, but he sustained a fracture in his left foot during the win over Villa.

Newcastle confirmed on Monday that the 31-year-old had fractured his fifth metatarsal bone, but no timescale was placed on his return.

Initial reports suggested that Trippier would need between eight and 10 weeks to fully recover.

While previewing Newcastle's clash with West Ham United this weekend, Howe confirmed Trippier's surgery had been a success.

"He had his operation yesterday and that went well, so that was good news," Howe said.

"We aim to have him back before the end of the season, but it's a significant injury which is a big blow for us."

Trippier's back-up, Javier Manquillo, suffered an ankle injury in the Villa match, and Howe confirmed the Spaniard would also be missing against West Ham on Sunday (AEDT).

"Manquillo went off in the same game after landing awkwardly on his ankle following a header," Howe said. "We don't think that's serious, but he will miss the game. Apart from that, we're as we were."

A fellow new arrival in January was midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, though the Brazil international is yet to make his full debut for Newcastle, instead having to settle for two appearances off the bench.

"It's a really strong area, probably our strongest in terms of personnel," Howe said of Newcastle's midfield. "Every player would have an argument to say I deserve to start so long may that continue.

"Bruno will start a lot of games for us and will be a huge player. I don't think this period where he's watching and learning from the Premier League is a bad thing for him, although it will frustrate him because he wants to show his talent."

Because of gale-force winds hitting the United Kingdom from Storm Eunice, Newcastle will not be flying down to London, but instead it faced a seven-hour coach journey to the capital ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) early kick-off.

However, recent history is on its side. Newcastle has won its past two Premier League away games against West Ham, and has tasted victory on the road against the Hammers 10 times. It has not won more often on the road against any other side in the competition.