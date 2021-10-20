Newcastle fan 'fully alert' after shock collapse

Alan George Smith, 80, was taken ill during the first half of Spurs' 3-2 win at St James' Park, with the game suspended for 20 minutes while he received emergency medical care.

Tottenham was leading 2-1 when Sergio Reguilon and Eric Dier were alerted by supporters in the East Stand of the incident.

Dier rushed across the field to seek assistance from staff members, one of whom carried a defibrillator across the pitch.

🙏 The family of Alan George Smith, the fan who required urgent medical care at St. James' Park on Sunday, have released a statement updating supporters on his condition.



He is now fully alert and is up & walking about but remains in hospital while further tests are carried out. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021

Newcastle confirmed later on Monday (AEDT) the fan had been stabilised and transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary. He has since been moved to the Freeman Hospital for specialist care.

Providing an update via United's official website on Wednesday, Mr Smith's son, Paul, said: "We are pleased to advise that Alan is making great progress, is now fully alert and is up and walking about.

"He will remain in hospital over the next few days while further tests are carried out. He and our family would like to say thank you to his friend, Don Williamson, who was with him at the time and alerted everyone to his condition.

"We would also like to thank and pay tribute to the doctors and nurses who administered CPR, the paramedics from North East Ambulance Service, St John's Ambulance, fans and stewards at the scene, as well the medical staff at the RVI and Freeman Hospital. We will be forever grateful.

"We would also like to say thank you to all of the people who have wished Alan well on social media and the players and staff of both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, especially Jamaal Lascelles who has sent a personal message. It meant so much to Alan.

"He is looking forward to getting back to St. James' Park as soon as possible."