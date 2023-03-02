Neville urges Kane to join Man United to win trophies

England captain Kane has spent his entire career at Spurs despite regularly being linked with a move away over the years, most notably in 2021 when he was seemingly pushing for a move to Manchester City before agreeing to stay in north London.

The 29-year-old is having another productive season, having scored 18 goals in 25 Premier League games, but is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United on Thursday (AEDT).

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Neville said Kane could look to move on at the end of the campaign as a result, and believes his former club are a realistic destination for the striker.

"Harry Kane is going to want to win trophies, I think," Neville said. "It's whether he sees it as being a case whereby he commits to Tottenham for his last five years and he does what some players have done.

"But if Harry is going to leave, I think now is the moment. He is a wonderful player, he's a great professional, and I think if Harry Kane could leave now, and you could get him an exit out of there to a club in Manchester probably, United or City, I think he would take that opportunity.

"It's more than likely not going to be City because of their [Erling] Haaland expenditure and what they've done with him, but Manchester United are desperate for a centre-forward.

"Chelsea, I can't see him going there. He's quite loyal to Tottenham and there's a big rivalry with Chelsea, so I don't see that happening, even though they do need a centre-forward.

"He's not going to go to Arsenal, because of the rivalry, so Manchester United is the only option in England for Harry Kane this summer.

"Bayern Munich have been mentioned. That could happen and I think Daniel Levy would be happier if he was to go internationally, so we could see that.

"But I think Harry, if he wants to win trophies, is going to have to leave Tottenham, because Tottenham do struggle with that aspect."

Neville also queried the idea of United signing another England international, Declan Rice, who was a part of the West Ham team who lost 3-1 to the Red Devils in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

"Obviously, Declan knows the position, but when I look at world-class holding midfielders, and players of that type, because Rice doesn't score or assist enough goals, so you're putting him into that category of more of a destroyer," he said.

"You've then got to be someone who I think is highly competent on the ball and linking play, and having that knowledge of the subtleties of getting on the ball from the back four.

"I personally feel, at this moment in time, that Declan needs to go and work under a different set-up, he needs to drive forward in his career, he needs to go and play at a different club.

"But for me, I wouldn't be spending £110million or £120m on Rice if I was Manchester United this summer. I would spend £50m-60m on Declan Rice, but I wouldn't spend the figures being reported because I feel in that position, I still feel like he's got a lot of growth."