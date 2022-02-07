Moyes adamant Rice worth over £100 million

Rice has enjoyed another standout season in the heart of West Ham’s midfield, on the back of an impressive Euro 2020 campaign with England.

The 23-year-old netted a last-gasp equaliser to force extra-time in West Ham’s FA Cup tie with Kidderminster Harriers, with Jarrod Bowen then sending Moyes' team through.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the Premier League sides credited with an interest in Rice.

"Yeah," Moyes said when asked if Rice was worth over £100m, which is the record transfer fee paid for a British player after Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Man City.

"I think I've said everything there is to say about Declan. He's a really important player for West Ham, he's someone who we value greatly and you can see what he means to the team.

"He's a really good individual and we're enjoying having him."

This season, Rice has added extra attacking threat to his game, scoring four goals - all from open play - and providing as many assists in all competitions. In West Ham's squad, only Bowen (56) has completed more dribbles than Rice (53), who has also won 160 duels, which ranks third for the Hammers.

Rice captains West Ham, with club skipper Mark Noble now on the fringes of the first team, and Moyes believes the England armband could one day be his, too.

"He learns an awful lot from Mark Noble," Moyes continued. "He should look at Harry Kane and Harry Maguire and all the senior players he's involved with with England and take as much from them as he can, because he's got a great chance of going on to become a future England captain. He should look at them.

"We're really pleased to have him, and he’s a really impressive young man."

West Ham and Rice face struggling Watford at home on Tuesday in the Premier League.