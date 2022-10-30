Motivated Rashford 'in a better headspace' this season

Rashford scored only five goals in 32 appearances for United last season, prompting doubts around his Old Trafford future as he lost his England place.

But he has rediscovered something approaching his best form under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford, who turns 25 on Monday, has seven goals in 15 matches and brought up 100 in United colours with his headed winner in a 1-0 victory against West Ham on Sunday.

Afterwards, he said of the reason for his rejuvenation, explaining: "To be honest, it's a complete different energy around the whole club and the training ground.

"That, for a start, puts me in a better headspace.

"And I just feel really motivated now; I think I've struggled with that at times, more mental things, not really my own performance. It was other things off the pitch. That's the biggest difference."

He said: "We have to be in the right headspace for every game. Too often last season, I wasn't in the right headspace."

Rashford became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for United, with his milestone strike following hot on the heels of his 99th against Sheriff on Friday (AEDT) after a five-game drought.

"It's probably been on my mind for the last couple of games, but we've been winning games," he said, "so I've been happy and just waiting for it to come. Thankfully, today it came."