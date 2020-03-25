Milner brings the fun with hilarious 'Isolation XI'

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Milner talks through his selection, which includes a lamp in midfield to represent 'Gini Wijnaldum' a cap in the dugout for manager Fabio Capello, and a 'Henry' vacuum cleaner up front to represent Thierry Henry.

Had plenty of time to think about this... here’s my #isolationXI - let me know who would make your squad... #dadjokeseverywhere pic.twitter.com/zIQ3TedkrH — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 24, 2020

On the bench a second lamp represents Frank Lampard, although, as Milner explains, he didn't want the two lamps' wires getting crossed in the middle of the pitch.

Lewis Dunk makes a comical appearance to cap off the clip, as Milner adopts the time-honoured English tradition of dunking a biscuit into a cup of tea.

It's not the first time Milner has come to the rescue of bored fans craving some entertainment amid the coronavirus-induced break in football.

The 34 year-old cashed in on his affectionately placed 'boring' reputation by posting a clip of himself levelling out his grass with a pair of scissors.

Now the tea bags are sorted I’ve got time to level out this lawn... wonder if I can borrow Anfield’s Keep off the Grass sign 🤔#onebladeatatime #productiveday#snipsnip ✂️ pic.twitter.com/ap510x6mIf — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 17, 2020

That followed on from Milner's first clip, sorting tea bags, cut to some boisterous music.

Hey @Alex_OxChambo Barrels of laughs here in the Milner household as well - rationing the tea bags for the week👍👍#crazydays#somuchtogetonwith#notgotthemovestocompete pic.twitter.com/WLDAJjyHOc — James Milner (@JamesMilner) March 15, 2020

Far from 'boring', the Liverpool veteran is fast becoming one of the best and fairest during the break in competition.