Milner brings the fun with hilarious 'Isolation XI'

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Milner talks through his selection, which includes a lamp in midfield to represent 'Gini Wijnaldum' a cap in the dugout for manager Fabio Capello, and a 'Henry' vacuum cleaner up front to represent Thierry Henry.
On the bench a second lamp represents Frank Lampard, although, as Milner explains, he didn't want the two lamps' wires getting crossed in the middle of the pitch.
Lewis Dunk makes a comical appearance to cap off the clip, as Milner adopts the time-honoured English tradition of dunking a biscuit into a cup of tea.
It's not the first time Milner has come to the rescue of bored fans craving some entertainment amid the coronavirus-induced break in football.
The 34 year-old cashed in on his affectionately placed 'boring' reputation by posting a clip of himself levelling out his grass with a pair of scissors.
That followed on from Milner's first clip, sorting tea bags, cut to some boisterous music.
Far from 'boring', the Liverpool veteran is fast becoming one of the best and fairest during the break in competition.