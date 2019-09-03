Michael Owen and Shearer clash on social media

The former England team-mates played together for a season at Newcastle, before Shearer took over for an ill-fated spell as the club's interim manager in 2009.

Shearer failed to save Newcastle from relegation, with Owen leaving St James' Park for Manchester United in the following transfer window.

In excerpts from his new book published by The Mirror, Owen revealed he never wished to join Newcastle from Real Madrid, and had instead preferred a return to Liverpool.

Owen said Newcastle's fanbase have a "blind delusion", while also stating his relationship with Shearer broke down during the 2008-09 campaign.

Following the publication of the excerpts, Shearer retweeted a video of Owen confirming he "couldn't wait to retire" for the final seasons of his career.

Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out. https://t.co/ZQBrlojeEv — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 3, 2019

"Yes Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120,000 a week," Shearer posted to his official Twitter account.

Owen hit back: "Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out."

Former England striker Gary Lineker – a pundit alongside Shearer for BBC Sport – retweeted Shearer's post with the caption "awkward", to which Owen responded: "Are you surprised he's manipulated a tiny part of an honest answer to aim a cheap dig at me? Most ex players I’ve spoken to aren't."