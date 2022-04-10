Merseyside Police investigating Ronaldo incident

A video emerged on social media of United forward Ronaldo appearing to smash a fan's phone as he left the field following the game at Goodison Park.

The Portugal forward issued an apology on Instagram after the Red Devils were consigned to a 1-0 defeat.

الاسطورة كريستيانو والمشجع من زاوية أخرى. pic.twitter.com/PE1LahZpms — عالم كريستيانو (@c7world) April 9, 2022

والدة الطفل تنشر صورها لابنها عبر حسابها وتشتكي من كريستيانو. pic.twitter.com/qwbYmaiAAk — عالم كريستيانو (@c7world) April 9, 2022

Allegations of assault were made against Ronaldo and Merseyside Police are looking into the incident.

A widely released statement from Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that we are liaising with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC following reports of an alleged assault at the Everton v Manchester United football match today (Saturday 9 April 2022) at Goodison. As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch.

"Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo explained his actions and offer to host the fan at Old Trafford "as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship".

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," Ronaldo wrote.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship."