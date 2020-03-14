Mendy provides update after COVID-19 tests

Mendy was widely reported to be the City player who self-isolated as a precaution earlier this week, after a member of their family fell ill and was tested for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (AEDT) that confirmed he had been placed in quarantine, the France international shared an update and urged his followers to heed instructions given by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking to minimise the spread of a virus that has led to more than 5000 deaths around the world.

"First of all, I would like to thank you for your numerous messages of support following the news about my quarantine," Mendy wrote.

"Today, the results were negative for those around me, but it is important that everyone takes their responsibilities in this delicate period, to protect you but above all to protect the weakest in the face of the epidemic.

"I therefore invite you to follow the instructions given by the WHO in order to stop the spread of the virus as quickly as possible and to get back to normal."

It is not clear when City will return to competitive action, with the second leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid having been postponed and the Premier League also suspended until at least 3 April.