Mendy pleads not guilty to nine sexual offences

The France international appeared at a hearing in Chester Crown Court on Monday to enter pleas for the first time.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

The 27-year-old was charged following allegations made by six women, with the alleged offences said to have taken place between October 2018 and August 2021.

Defender Mendy is due to face trial on 26 July.

The full-back was remanded in custody last August, but was released on bail in January.

He was suspended by Premier League champion City after initially being charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault nine months ago.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie also appeared Chester Crown Court on Monday, pleading not guilty to eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.