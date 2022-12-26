Martial excited by what lies ahead for Manchester United

The Red Devils have enjoyed something of a resurgence under the Dutch manager after a dismal 2021-22 campaign, mounting a charge for the top four once again.

With a quarter-final berth in the Carabo Cup secured, United faces Nottingham Forest as it resumes its Premier League season after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Martial, who has been limited by injury so far but nevertheless has scored four goals in eight games, certainly believes there is cause to believe the club can succeed this term under ten Hag.

"Why not?" he told MUTV. "We've [got] a very good team of players, with a great dynamic about us and lots of victories under our belt.

"We now just to have keep on [with] those winning ways we have shown in these recent matches.

"There has been some time for rest, so we hope we will return in good shape for the challenges ahead, and to win all the matches we can."

While several members of United's squad - including the central defensive trio of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire - enjoyed deep World Cup runs, Martial was not part of France's run to the final.

But the forward feels those left behind have used their time wisely to ensure they can hit the ground running as 2023 comes around the corner.

"We've put in a lot of good work, and it has been a bit like a pre-season for us," he said.

"We've worked on fitness training and getting into top shape physically, and I've benefited a lot from that personally."