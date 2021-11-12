Mane injury 'nothing serious', says Senegal coach

WATCH FULL REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Reds forward was substituted after just 28 minutes on Friday (AEDT), with Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia replacing him, and Senegal needed a 93rd-minute equaliser from Habib Diallo to cancel out Pape Abou Cisse's first-half own goal and salvage a draw.

The result ended Senegal's four-game winning streak in FIFA World Cup qualifying, although it has already advanced to the next stage as Group H winner.

Mane's enforced substitution sparked worries the 29-year-old could be set for a spell on the sidelines, but his national team boss insisted the move was precautionary.

"The [injury] is nothing serious," Cisse said after the game. "We replaced him only as a precaution, not for anything important."

Mane has been crucial to Liverpool this term, netting eight goals across all competitions in 15 appearances, a figure which is behind only Mohamed Salah, who has 15 strikes to his name.

The Senegal winger has also taken the second-most shots in all competitions for Liverpool (42), with 35 of them coming inside the box – again, only Salah betters both tallies at the club.

Liverpool suffered its first league defeat of the season against West Ham United before the international break and slipped to fourth on the Premier League table as a result, but Jurgen Klopp's men are only four points behind leader Chelsea and still very much in the title race.