United initially closed its Carrington Training Complex on 13 December for 24 hours to "minimise the risk of any further infection" after several staff and players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Red Devils' Premier League games with Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion were subsequently postponed, with the training base closing again on Friday (AEDT).

However, United announced that first-team operations have now resumed ahead of next week's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Ralf Rangnick's side, sit sixth in the English top flight, will then host Burnley three days later in its final match of 2021.

United also confirmed that, starting from next week's Burnley clash, all fans attending Old Trafford must demonstrate their COVID-19 status to fall in line with government guidance.

All fans aged 18 or over in England must have COVID-19 passes to enter 10,000-seater grounds or larger, or show proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test taken within 48 hours prior, a rule that has been introduced since United's most recent home match on December 8.

The Premier League announced on Monday that fixtures will continue as scheduled during the festive period following an emergency meeting of clubs to discuss challenges brought on by an increase in coronavirus cases.