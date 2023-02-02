Man United to 'conduct own process' of Greenwood decision

The 21-year-old forward was arrested in January 2022 and was due to stand trial in November on accusations of attempted rape, assault and coercive control.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Thursday that all charges have been discontinued.

Greenwood last featured for United on January 22 last year in a 1-0 victory against West Ham and has been suspended by the club ever since.

United now plans to conduct its own review before any further decisions are made regarding his association with the club.

A statement read: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."