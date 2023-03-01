Man United and Palace fined for Old Trafford bust-up

A mass confrontation broke out during the second half of the match, which saw Casemiro sent off for putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck.

The incident was triggered by Jeffrey Schlupp's strong challenge on Antony, for which both players subsequently received yellow cards.

An FA spokesperson said: "Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively accepted and denied that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

"An independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both of the clubs' fines."

Fresh from its Carabao Cup final triumph, United faces West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday, while Palace is back in Premier League action away at Aston Villa on Sunday (AEDT).