The 19-year-old is now tied to the club until 2026, with City securing the future of one of its most promising young players.

We are delighted to confirm that @JamesMcatee6 has signed a new contract with Manchester City ✍️



The 19-year-old has agreed a three-year extension, putting pen to paper on a deal which keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2026!



⬇️ READ MORE ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 2, 2022

McAtee, a gifted attacking midfielder, made his first-team debut off the bench in City's 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat of Wycombe Wanderers in September and has made another couple of appearances since.

One of those was a cameo against Everton in November, his Premier League bow.

McAtee becomes the fourth City youngster to sign a new deal this season after Finley Burns, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer.

He said: "I've been here since I was 11 and I can't thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me.

"I have worked with some brilliant coaches in the academy, who have put me in a position to be able to train and play with Pep Guardiola and the first team, which is all I've ever wanted to do.

"I've been really pleased with my progress this season and I am sure I am in the right place to keep improving, so it feels amazing to know I will be a Manchester City player for another four years."