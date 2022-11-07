Man City posts club-record revenue and profit

City brought in £613million in revenue for the year ended June 30, 2022 and £41.7m of that was considered profit, £39.3m more than in the 2020-2021 season.

The club indicated its profits for the 2021-2022 season were "more than double the previous club record", with City's finances boosted significantly by fans returning to stadiums after the coronavirus pandemic, an increase in commercial revenue, and player sales.

City reported its profits from player trading over the period in question was £67.7m, while that figure over a five-year period is over £250m. This does not include their dealings ahead of the 2022-23 season, which the club called "unprecedented" in their statement.

In total, City's revenues increased by £43.2m from the previous year, with Al Mubarak of the belief the Premier League champions are starting to be considered the "benchmark" in world football.

"As we reflect on the 2021-22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-pitch successes," Al Mubarak said.

"We should feel uplifted by the collective achievements of so many and look to the future with anticipation, knowing our club is committed to accomplish so much more.

"In 2008 we gave ourselves the target of exceeding the benchmarks that had been set by others within football; and in doing so, to also exceed the new standards that we believed leading clubs would achieve in the time it would take us to catch-up.

"Our aim was clear – to one day be the club that set the benchmark for others. The statistics and results show that in many ways we are beginning to achieve our long-term ambition."