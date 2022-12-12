2022 FIFA World Cup
Man City exploring expansion of Etihad Stadium

Manchester City is considering plans to expand the capacity of their Etihad Stadium home to over 60,000.

In a statement released on Monday, the Premier League champions said they were exploring proposals to expand the stadium's North Stand, as well as creating a covered fan zone.

City added its ambition is to turn the stadium into a "world-leading" sport and entertainment venue, while also creating growth and employment opportunities in the local community.

Planning permission to renovate the North Stand – which was initially built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games – has been in place since 2015.

The club said supporters will be invited to share feedback on the proposals in early 2023.

The Etihad currently possesses a capacity of 53,400 as a result of a 2015 expansion, making it the fifth-largest stadium in the Premier League.

