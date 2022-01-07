LaLiga
Man City defender Mendy released on bail

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was released on bail at Chester Crown Court on Saturday (AEDT).

The France international, who has been charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, had been in custody since last August.

Mendy was charged after allegations of attacks on five women that took place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The 27-year-old was granted bail at a hearing on Saturday (AEDT).

He had been due to stand trial this month, but that was put back until June at the earliest.

Mendy had reportedly been moved from Altcourse prison in Liverpool to Strangeways jail in Manchester last month.

Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie also appeared at the hearing in Chester.

Premier League champion City suspended its big-money signing Mendy after he was charged last August.

