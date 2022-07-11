Maguire was named skipper by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in January 2020 following Ashley Young's exit from Old Trafford.

The England international endured a difficult campaign both on and off the field last season, leading to suggestions David de Gea or Cristiano Ronaldo would take the armband instead.

Speaking after being unveiled as United's new manager in May, Ten Hag said he had yet to decide who would captain United in his first season in charge.

That came after interim boss Ralf Rangnick had suggested during his short stint at the helm that it should be down to the players to vote on who captains the side.

However, Ten Hag clarified at a news conference during United's pre-season trip to Thailand on Monday that Maguire will continue to lead the side.

"Harry Maguire is the captain," he said. "Of course I have to get to know all the players but he is the established captain and he has achieved a lot of success."

Maguire is about to begin his fourth season as a United player after joining from Leicester City in an £80million transfer in 2019, making him the world's most expensive defender.

The 29-year-old has made 144 appearances for United in all competitions, which is 11 more than next-highest Marcus Rashford during his time at Old Trafford.

However, he was regularly criticised for his performances in the 2021-22 campaign and was targeted with a bomb threat in April, which left the centre-back understandably shaken.

But former United captain Gary Neville believes Ten Hag has made the right choice in allowing Maguire to continue wearing the armband.

"Good," he tweeted in response to Ten Hag's announcement, which was met with a widely negative reaction by United's fanbase.

Neville then responded with: "Maybe support Maguire and stop bullying him on here! The new manager obviously likes him.

"The same United fans fuming with me for applauding the decision to keep Maguire as captain seem to be without knowing criticising the new manager for his decision."