Lukaku responds to agent's Chelsea exit talk

Lukaku has started to find his feet after initially struggling on his £97.5 million ($148 million) return to Chelsea from Inter, scoring a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers and striking in his previous game against Leeds United.

That takes his Premier League tally to eight goals for the season in 25 games, but reports of disgruntlement again circulated on Saturday (AEST) ahead of the FA Cup final with Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel was left bemused after Pastorello revealed plans to speak to Chelsea's prospective new owner about the striker's future, stating "it is obvious that there was a problem".

Pastorello suggested Lukaku could return to Italy, subject to negotiations with Todd Boehly's consortium, which has signed an agreement to purchase the club from Roman Abramovich in a deal that could be completed by the end of the month, according to reports.

In Pastorello's interview with La Repubblica, he hinted that former club Inter or even neighbour AC Milan were likely suitors for Lukaku, who has since taken to social media to rubbish such suggestions.

"Never ever will I let someone speak for me…," Lukaku posted on his Instagram page. "I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way as possible.

"So if someone out there [is] trying to say something me and the club…Not in my name. RL."

It is not the first time Lukaku's future at Chelsea has been brought into question, after the talisman was quoted by Sky Sport Italy as being "not happy" with his place in Tuchel's first-team plans in December.

Lukaku will look to place off-field concerns to one side when Chelsea faces Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (AEST), Tuchel's side aiming for revenge for the Carabao Cup final loss back in February.

