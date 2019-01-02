Lukaku, Rashford maintain Solskjaer's perfect start

The Belgium international was on the pitch for two minutes before rounding out Monday's (AEDT) 4-1 win over Bournemouth and had only been on for 38 seconds when Martin Dubravka spilled Marcus Rashford's free-kick in his direction.

Rashford continued a purple patch in front of goal 10 minutes from time, meaning a fourth win in as many outings at the start of his reign for caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – a feat only previously achieved by club great Matt Busby.

Phil Jones, into the Manchester United defence for the suspended Eric Bailly, made a last-ditch tackle on Salomon Rondon to atone for his own absent-minded play in the 15th minute.

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu spurned a trio of half chances – something that seemed dangerously wasteful when Dubravka had to be quickly off his line to thwart Rashford and Juan Mata.

In between those openings for his team-mates, Anthony Martial sliced onto the roof of the net, which is where Rondon's 34th-minute header also ended up.

Newcastle substitute Jonjo Shelvey struck a wonderful pass to unlock Manchester United with the outside of his right foot in the 60th minute, with Luke Shaw scampering back to deny Ayoze Perez.

But one of the host's most valuable performers then let it down and Lukaku was on hand to pounce on Dubravka's error.

Shelvey showcased the ugly side of his game by raking his studs down Paul Pogba's leg – inexplicably escaping any punishment beyond a foul.

Newcastle left itself exposed for Lukaku and fellow substitute Alexis Sanchez to give Rashford a simple finish and, in stoppage time, Pogba rounded Dubravka on another counter-attack but fired into the side netting.