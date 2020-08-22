Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to pursue management

Ljungberg was appointed interim boss by the Premier League club after Unai Emery was sacked in November 2019.

The former Sweden international, who was part of Arsene Wenger's 'Invincibles' squad at Arsenal in the 2003–2004 season, was retained on the coaching staff after Mikel Arteta's appointment.

Ljungberg, who also led the London club's under-15 and under-23 squads, has now decided to move on and take the next step in his career.

The 43-year-old said: "I have decided to leave my first-team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience.

"I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

"I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon."

Arsenal technical director Edu said: "We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal.

"However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time.

"Freddie has made a huge contribution in his coaching role, most importantly when he led the team during that difficult period between Unai's departure and Mikel's appointment.

"We will forever be grateful for what he did then and what he's done since but fully recognise his desire to move on and be a head coach himself."