Liverpool’s top-four hopes hanging by a thread

The Brazil international, leaving after eight years at the club, came off the bench to an emotional welcome and responded in perfect fashion with his 110th goal in his 361st and – most likely – penultimate appearance.

That he could not inspire the winner to keep Liverpool's top-four hopes within realistic reach would have been a massive disappointment to a player who has played an integral part in the huge success under Jurgen Klopp.

But the hosts took too long to respond to Jacob Ramsey’s goal in the first half on a frustrating afternoon as a nine-match winning run came to an end.

Liverpool has not spent a single day in the top four this season and is now highly unlikely to – barring an aberration – as United’s win at Bournemouth means it needs only a point from two matches as the farewell party primarily for stalwarts Firmino and James Milner, but also Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, fell flat.