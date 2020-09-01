Ligue 1 is back!
Liverpool youngster Williams signs new contract

Liverpool have confirmed youngster Rhys Williams has signed a new long-term contract.

The 19-year-old centre-back spent 2019-2020 on loan at Kidderminster Harriers, making 26 appearances for the National League North side.

Williams signed his first professional contract with Liverpool in the 2018-2019 campaign, in which he also broke into the Under-23s side.

An England Under-18 international, Williams will begin the season as part of the Reds' Under-23s squad.

