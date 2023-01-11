Liverpool ties down young gun Morton with new deal

The 20-year-old played nine times for Liverpool in 2021-2022, featuring in high-profile matches against the likes of Arsenal and Milan.

Morton was then loaned out to Blackburn to get more regular first-team experience and has made 28 appearances for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side, who sit third in the Championship.

He has played in every league match so far as Rovers push for promotion to the Premier League.

After signing fresh terms with Liverpool on Thursday, Morton expressed his excitement.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," he said. "The little dream is coming true, so I couldn't be happier.

"I've known for a little while and it's been ongoing, and I couldn't wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at.

"I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait for the future.

"I've been extremely proud of myself for how I've handled the loan so far. Hopefully I carry that on and take it into the next half of the season.

"I feel like I'm progressing every day and learning new things on and off the pitch.

"It's a lovely environment to learn and turn myself into a professional – and I think I'm doing that quite well. Hopefully it sets me up for what's to come in the future."