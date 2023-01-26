Liverpool teen Bajcetic pens new long-term deal

The 18-year-old arrived from Celta Vigo in late 2020 and has worked his way through to the first-team picture at Anfield.

Having trained with the senior team ahead of the 2022-23 season, Bajcetic has 10 appearances to his name this term.

“It feels amazing. It's something I've been dreaming of in these two years I've been here and something that I've been working hard for as well.”



Stefan Bajcetic reflects on his new long-term deal 🗣 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2023

His breakthrough performances have seen him earn a fresh deal with Jurgen Klopp's men, and Bajcetic acknowledges he is enjoying a campaign that has outperformed his expectations.

"It's crazy [how quickly things have happened]," he told the club's official website. "A year ago I was playing Under-18s football, and now I've started some games [and] made my debut.

"[I have] even scored a goal. That was something I never expected to happen this year. It's amazing to see how fast it went.

Bajcetic made his senior debut in late August during the Reds' 9-0 rout over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

He has gone on to make several more appearances in the top flight for Liverpool, while he was also a goalscorer in their Boxing Day win over Aston Villa.

His renewal marks the latest piece of business for Klopp's side, who signed Cody Gakpo from PSV in their only major transfer of the mid-season window.

Liverpool will be in FA Cup action this weekend with a fourth-round trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.