Liverpool in Firmino control of title race

The visit of Unai Emery's men was seen as a potentially troublesome fixture, but the Reds made light work of them, with all of their revered front three finding the net in a devastating performance that took full advantage of Tottenham Hotspur's earlier defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A chaotic five-minute spell in the first half saw Ainsley Maitland-Niles put Arsenal ahead, before a quickfire Firmino brace turned the score around. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah ensured a rampant Liverpool went into the break 4-1 up.

Liverpool's pressure did not subside after half-time and Firmino completed his treble from the spot 25 minutes from time, rounding off a miserable day for the Gunners and increasing the heat on Manchester City ahead of its meeting with Southampton on Monday (AEDT).

Arsenal went ahead in the 11th minute when Maitland-Niles tapped in Alex Iwobi's excellent left-wing cross.

But within five minutes, the Gunners were trailing.

Firmino equalised from close range after Stephan Lichtsteiner played a clearance against Shkodran Mustafi. The Brazilian then brilliantly slalomed past two defenders and finished coolly into the bottom-right corner from 18 yards 90 seconds later.

Mane got in on the act just past the half-hour mark, emphatically slamming home after a squared pass from Salah.

The Egyptian scored their fourth on the stroke of half-time, converting a penalty after referee Michael Oliver adjudged he had been tripped by Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Liverpool remained dominant after the interval, but Aaron Ramsey did go close to pulling one back, his shot deflecting away from the target, before an offside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comically put over from close range.

Firmino wrapped things up in the 65th minute, scoring from the spot after Sead Kolasinac appeared to nudge Dejan Lovren to the ground.