Liverpool defender Clyne suffers ACL injury

Clyne was hurt during Saturday's (AEST) match at Notre Dame Stadium and has not travelled with Liverpool's squad to New York.

The full-back, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, has now returned to Melwood to start a rehabilitation programme.

No date has been set for the defender's return, though Liverpool's medical staff are hopeful the recovery process will be straightforward for the 28-year-old.

"What can I say other than how gutted we all are for Clyney. He was training and playing so well - he was in outstanding shape," manager Jurgen Klopp said.

"Clearly an injury of this nature isn't a happy moment for any player, but the silver lining for him is that, according to the medical guys, it’s a straightforward ACL injury.

"This means fixing it and coming back from it should follow a path that is free from pitfalls and complications.

"At the moment there isn't much more to say beyond we'll all support Clyney in whatever way we can and we look forward to seeing him back on the pitch as soon as responsibly possible."