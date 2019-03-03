Liverpool coughs up top spot after derby stalemate

Manchester City's 1-0 win at Bournemouth a day earlier moved the defending champions back to the summit, meaning Liverpool had to win at Goodison Park on Monday (AEDT) to go top once more.

But with Mohamed Salah wasting the clearest chance of the game for Liverpool, Everton prevented their rivals from taking another step towards the club's first title of the Premier League era.

After a high-octane start, Salah fired the game's first shot in the 15th minute but Jordan Pickford, whose error handed Liverpool victory in December, made a comfortable save.

Salah should have given Liverpool the lead when played through by Fabinho, but the Egypt star could not find the right angle to beat Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper made himself big.

After the interval a rare loose pass from Fabinho led to an Everton corner but Alisson held on to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's downward header.

Michael Keane made a superb challenge to deny Salah another shot on Pickford's goal before Klopp turned to Roberto Firmino and vice-captain James Milner from the bench.

Bernard was close to turning in a fizzed low cross from Richarlison as the game became increasingly stretched in the second half, before an unmarked Cenk Tosun mishit his shot from Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick.

December's derby saw incredible late drama as Pickford's mistake allowed Divock Origi to score a 96th-minute winner, but Everton held firm in the 200th top-flight meeting between the clubs for a result that may prove pivotal in the title race.