Liverpool charged in wake of Man City defeat

The incident occurred in the 34th minute of the game at Etihad Stadium with the score at 1-1 when City midfielder Rodri committed a cynical foul on Cody Gakpo.

The Spaniard had already been booked for a similar infringement just minutes earlier, but referee Simon Hooper refrained from showing a second yellow, which would have meant a red card.

Diogo Jota, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk and captain Jordan Henderson ran to the official to query the decision, which has led to The FA charging the club with failing "to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper".

Liverpool has until Wednesday, 12 April to respond to the charge.