Liverpool buoyed as Thiago resumes full training

The Spain international has missed more than two months of action since sustaining a knee injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton on 18 October (AEDT).

Having also had a spell out after testing positive for coronavirus, the 29-year-old has only played twice for Liverpool since arriving from Bayern Munich in a deal that could reach £25million.

After a period of individual training, Thiago took to social media on Wednesday to confirm he had started training with the rest of the squad, posting on Twitter: "Back with the lads."

Thiago made an instant impact on his debut against Chelsea on 21 September.

He completed 75 passes of 83 attempted (90.4 per cent), more than any Chelsea player over the course of the contest, despite only coming on at half-time.

Since Opta began collecting full passing data in 2003-04, that total was the most made by a player to have played a maximum of 45 minutes.

Liverpool hosts West Brom at Anfield on Monday before travelling to Newcastle United three days later.