Liverpool agrees mega Nike kit deal

Liverpool has announced a "multi-year" contract with Nike, which will replace New Balance as the Reds' kit supplier from the 2020-2021 season.

The deal is reportedly one of the biggest in British football history and could rival the £75million partnership Manchester United are thought to have with adidas.

Champions League and Club World Cup holder Liverpool recently won a court battle against New Balance, which has been the Reds' main kit supplier since 2015.

That current arrangement expires later this year but New Balance wanted to activate a renewal clause that would have given it the right to match any offers from rivals.

However, the case was awarded in Liverpool's favour as it was felt New Balance could not match Nike's marketing reach.

