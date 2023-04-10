Leicester names Dean Smith as Rodgers replacement

The Englishman, who was previously in charge of Aston Villa and Norwich City, arrives at the King Power Stadium as an interim successor to Brendan Rodgers.

With the Foxes mired in a Premier League relegation battle, his job will be to ensure their top-flight survival with just eight games left to play.

Smith will be joined by his former Villa assistant John Terry and fellow ex-Canaries coach Craig Shakespeare, who previously served as manager himself with Leicester following Claudio Ranieri's exit in 2017.

"If it was something that I thought was unsurmountable, I wouldn’t have come."



The first #lcfc interview with our new Manager, Dean Smith 💬 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 10, 2023

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season," Smith told the club's website.

"The challenge in front of us is clear, but it's one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it's very much achievable."

Leicester parted ways with Rodgers, their second-longest serving manager of the Premier League era, after he failed to turn around results, leaving them one place from bottom in the Premier League.

The Northern Irishman led the club to FA Cup and Community Shield success during his time in charge, as well as consecutive European finishes in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Smith, meanwhile, was sacked at Norwich last December following a disappointing start to its first season back in the Championship.

The Foxes next play title-chasing Manchester City on Sunday, before they return home to host Wolves in what is likely to be a crucial game for their survival a week later.

City has 25 points from 30 matches, but just five points separate themselves and West Ham in 14th in a congested bottom half.