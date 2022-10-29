BUNDESLIGA
Leeds upsets Liverpool as Reds fail again

Crysencio Summerville's dramatic 89th-minute winner condemned Liverpool to a second successive Premier League defeat as Leeds United left Anfield with a shock 2-1 victory.

Jurgen Klopp's men were beaten by bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest last weekend, and Summerville's late goal means the Reds have lost back-to-back games to teams in the relegation zone for the first time since March 2012.

Liverpool gave itself an uphill struggle early on when Joe Gomez gifted Rodrigo Moreno the opener, although it did not take Mohamed Salah long to restore parity.

The Reds were even more dominant in the second half but could not find a way past the excellent Illan Meslier and Summerville – on the eve of his 21st birthday – prodded home at the end to rescue a potentially vital win for the under-fire Jesse Marsch and Leeds.

