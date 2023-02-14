Leeds to stick with caretaker coach Skubala

The Premier League club have been in search of a new boss since sacking Jesse Marsch last week.

However, after guiding Leeds to a 2-2 draw at Manchester United, before losing 2-0 late on to the same opponents at the weekend, Skubala is to continue in the job for now.

Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas will carry on supporting Skubala, alongside the backroom team already in place at Elland Road.

"I have really enjoyed the experience and the team and staff have responded well," Skubala said.

“I know I speak for Paco and Chris when I say that it is an honour to be on the touchline at this club.

"We will continue work tirelessly to help to push on up the table in the short term, whilst the board focus on the long term future of the team."

Leeds, which is one point above the relegation zone, takes on Everton and Southampton – two of the three sides below them – in its next two games.

The Whites are reported to have failed in their attempts to bring in Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot, of Rayo Vallecano and Feyenoord respectively, as Marsch's successor.

Carlos Corberan was also touted as a candidate to take over prior to signing a new deal with West Brom, while Alfred Schreuder was another contender.

Indeed, Schreuder appeared likely to take over after he was in attendance at Elland Road for the defeat to United on Sunday, but Leeds elected against hiring the former Ajax coach.

Leeds' fellow struggler Southampton is said to be close to appointing Marsch as its new boss following the sacking of Nathan Jones.