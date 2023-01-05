Lampard not seeking reassurances over Everton future

After a 4-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday (AEDT), Everton slumped into the Premier League's bottom three following West Ham's draw with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest's victory over Southampton.

The Saints are Everton's next opponent in the top flight, on January 14, though the focus is now on an FA Cup trip to Manchester United that, according to some reports, the Toffees must win in order for Lampard to keep his job.

Appointed as Rafael Benitez's replacement in January 2022, Lampard managed to keep Everton up last season, though has won just nine league games out of 36 and a relegation scrap looks likely again this term.

Lampard claimed after the Brighton game that he was confident he could turn Everton's form around, and ahead of Friday's trip to Old Trafford, he said: "I've never and would never seek reassurances.

"Part of my job is to focus on the job at hand, day to day, game to game. That's an absolute reality. I don't need reassurance.

"I come to work to try and improve a little bit every day – myself, the team, the squad, everything. I'm not hunting around for any reassurances.

"I feel that we're in that process. I'm not silly, we need to get results, we want to stay in this league.

"We've just slipped into the bottom three, that's not my major concern, when you're around here, that's the reality. If we win our next league game, we'd be out of the bottom three, probably.

"That's part of the process, I can't affect anything other than that. I was very aware of what I came to do, I want to be a success at this club and any challenges that come I'll take them head on and try and enjoy them – I enjoy working at this club, it's a real honour for me.

"I take my responsibility as a manager of the club. We had a strategic review because we wanted to look at how we could be better in every department. I'd be superman if I could be in charge of every department, they're not all my roles. There's a lot of work to do to be better in every way, on and off the pitch, that's what great clubs do."

Everton reportedly had a loan move for Danny Ings rejected by Aston Villa on Thursday, and Lampard reiterated signings are needed.

"Loans or buying players, all things are on the table," he said.

"We want to improve and help the squad but my job is to work with the players we have now and how we can get a result against United and Southampton. If we can improve and help the squad, great. It's not an easy window but it feels like we need it."