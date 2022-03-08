Lampard calls for unity after Spurs thrashing

Harry Kane scored twice as Spurs ran riot in north London, winning 5-0 to condemn Everton to their 14th defeat in their last 18 Premier League games.

Everton sits 17th on 22 points with 13 games remaining. It is its lowest points tally at this stage of a top-flight season in the club's history.

While Lampard was not able to take anything upbeat from his team's display on Monday, he emphasised the importance of staying united and positive heading into crucial home games against Wolves and Newcastle United. Indeed, Everton need to make the most of their home matches, considering they are now winless in 11 successive away games in the league.

"We have to think of the bigger picture, [there are] 13 games to go, for us, eight of those at home," Lampard said. "Teams around us are having difficulties but that's where we're at.

"Before I came in there were issues and they are becoming clearer, but it's important the positivity stays, but not stupid positivity, there's nothing positive about tonight apart from maybe Anthony Gordon.

"I have no problem with the challenge, I knew what it was, the general feeling has been very good and we can't lose that because people will throw things at us for one bad game.

"I had 20 years as a player. I had 50, 100 periods like this. Everything is relative. It is important you stick together and work hard.

"I am confident, [but] that doesn't mean anything. I didn't walk into the building with a magic wand.

"The feeling at this club when I came here was we could be going down, it was clear around the club and city, it was up to me to change that and I thought we had changed that, but this is a test of that.

"I can't wait for the next two games at Goodison. I will be ready for them, the players will be ready for them, they have to be ready for them."

Everton's main issues came in defence, with Michael Keane and Seamus Coleman particularly poor. However, they failed to create a meaningful chance or have a shot on target, finishing the match with an expected goals (xG) of 0.26.