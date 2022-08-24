Lage downplays Arsenal's reported interest in Neto

The Gunners are said to be in the market for a new forward ahead of the transfer deadline next week, with Neto reportedly lined up as a target to replace Nicolas Pepe – said to be closing in on a loan move to Nice.

Lage is not surprised the London club may want Neto, but has not been told there is an offer on the table.

"I have heard that but nothing has come to us," Lage said.

"It's normal now, with the good players that we have. Teams are looking for good players in the same way we are looking for [Goncalo] Guedes, Matheus [Nunes], [Nathan] Collins. No one told me anything about any proposal."

Neto signed a five-year contract with Wolves in March, but Arsenal are said to be have held talks over a transfer with agent Jorge Mendes, who represents Neto and has close ties to Wolves.