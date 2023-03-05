Win over Leeds showed Chelsea can 'fight for this badge'

The Blues ended a six-game losing streak with a victory over struggling Leeds at Stamford Bridge, easing the pressure on under-fire boss Graham Potter.

A difficult season for Chelsea, which spent big in the transfer window but failed to deliver on the pitch, has led to increasingly frustration from expectant supporters.

But after Wesley Fofana's first Premier League goal consigned Leeds to defeat, Kovacic expressed his gratitude for the backing the players were given.

"I felt the crowd was behind us the whole game," the midfielder told Chelsea's official website.

"[It] is not easy, because we are in a bad moment.

"Tenth place is not good for Chelsea. It was a great atmosphere, and we showed them that we can fight for this badge, and we gave them the three points."

Chelsea now turns its attention to a Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund, trailing 1-0.

Kovacic hopes beating Leeds can fire them on in Europe, adding: "The win was much needed. The three points were important for us to lift the confidence.

"Unfortunately, the ball does not want to go in at the moment but in the end we scored.

"We're happy with the points. We need to continue now. This is a step forward."